FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol reported three people dead in a crash that occurred at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred on the I-595 eastbound near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Davie Fire Rescue crews were seen working to get some of the victims out of an extrication vehicle.

A blue BMW AG was traveling eastbound on Interstate 595 upon the number three general purpose lane just west of I-95. The driver, a 63-year-old male, failed to observe a Hyundai Accent traveling at a slower rate. This caused the front of his vehicle to collide with the other. The driver, a 27-year-old man, and passenger, 24-year-old woman, both died on the site of the crash. Another passenger, a 19-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at Broward General at around 5 a.m.

As of 10:20 a.m., the roadway has reopened.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.