MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are dead and two others are hurt following a overnight crash in Margate.

The incident happened just before midnight at the intersection of Rock Island Road and Royal Palm Boulevard.

Video taken at the crash site showed the mangled cars.

Although it’s still unclear what led up to the crash, some of the occupants of the vehicles were ejected after the cars collided.

According to the Margate Police Department, three people died and two others are being treated for their injures, one of which is in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released and officials are still investigating the crash.

The crash site has been cleared and the roads are reopened.

