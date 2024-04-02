PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for three crafty crooks accused of swiping merchandise from a Target store in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the subjects stole more than $1,200 worth of items from the retailer’s location at 11253 Pines Blvd.

Investigators said the trio tricked a cashier into loading money on a gift card, then used it to buy electronics.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-743-1640.

