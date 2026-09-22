MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three children to the hospital after they were struck on Miramar Parkway, leading to lane closures in the middle of rush hour.

7News cameras captured Miramar Police officers shutting down the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Douglas Road, Tuesday morning.

7 Drone Force captured a silver Dodge Challenger with significant front end damage.

The sports car appears to have struck the victims as they were crossing the road, just after 6 a.m.. The driver involved remained at the scene.

Paramedics with Miramar Fire Rescue transported all three victims to an area hospital. Police said two of the victims are in very serious condition.

Back at the scene, cameras captured a small slipper and shoes on the roadway as officers attempt to determine who had the right of way.

All eastbound lanes of Miramar Parkway and all southbound lanes of Douglas Road remain closed to traffic near the intersection, which is located near a school zone. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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