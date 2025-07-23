TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Three cats have died and a family is displaced after a fire tore through a home in Tamarac.

The blaze erupted at a home near Northwest 46th Street and 19th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews deemed the home unsafe to live, forcing the family living there to have to start over.

One of those residents told 7News the fire spread fast.

“It was an electrical spark, and then basically it spread and caught fire. My dad and my brother came back in and noticed it and when they tried to get inside, cause we do have four cats. Right when they came inside, the flames definitely got worse. The house was very smoky, so they couldn’t even get in as much as they could’ve,” said Cheri Sylvester.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.