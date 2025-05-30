FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A controversial booking in 2022 led to the arrests of three Broward Detention deputies who, officials said, assaulted a subject. Now, they are fighting the accusations, claiming they did nothing wrong.

According to records, BSO Deputies Denia Walker and Cleopatra Johnnie, as well as Sgt. Zakiyyah Polk, brought a woman into Broward County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. The deputies then demanded the 38-year-old woman remove her clothes, inciting an argument.

Video captured by cameras in the Broward County Main Jail showcases the moments the three deputies began to punch and kick her multiple times. One of the deputies attacked the woman with pepper spray while another shocked her with a taser. The officers then dragged the woman to a blind spot.

BSO nursing staff then treated the woman, who had suffered significant injuries. The woman also learned she had contracted a skin infection from where she’d been shocked with a Taser.

All three deputies, each facing a second-degree felony charge, have since been released from custody on $7,500 bonds. They have also been placed on administrative leave with pay.

According to internal BSO and State Attorney’s Office reviews, violence from Broward jail deputies against inmates is not uncommon.

Attorneys for all three deputies released statements saying they believe the charges against each woman is “factually unfounded,” and they are “looking forward to vigorously defending this case” in court.

