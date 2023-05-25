LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men from Broward County were arrested after, authorities said, they broke into a home in Lighthouse Point and stole the homeowners’ rifle and gun.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Steven Terveus, 21-year-old William Luther and 18-year-old Clinton Brown were taken into custody following a short pursuit in central Broward.

The suspects were spotted by BSO units driving a stolen white BMW SUV, which had been reported missing earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale. The same vehicle was seen leaving the scene of Tuesday’s burglary.

Detectives believe the men pried open a side door after the homeowner had left for the day and proceeded to rummage through the belongings, taking an AK-47 rifle and a pistol.

“I couldn’t sleep last night. It’s horrible,” homeowner Natalia Acosta said.

Acosta said she’s still traumatized after the crooks ransacked her bedroom, stole guns and up to $20,000 worth of valuables.

“Everything was a mess,” she said.

Acosta told 7News she walked into her home, located along Northeast 23rd Terrace, and instantly knew something wasn’t right.

“The door right there was open,” she said.

When she found her back door wide open, that’s when she ran to her bedroom and saw the mess.

Acosta said her drawers were yanked open, her mattress was flipped, and her clothes and shoes were ripped from hangers in her closet.

She said the crooks got away with her fiancé’s AK-47, his pistol, her designer purses and expensive family heirlooms.

“I had jewelry from my mom when I was 15, from like 20 years ago, family stuff, you know,” Acosta said.

According to investigators, the trio were inside for only nine minutes and took off in the stolen SUV. They were apprehended shortly after.

Detectives said the victims’ guns were found in the stolen SUV, along with other guns that, detectives believe, were also stolen.

The victim and her fiancé said they are now planning to beef up their security.

Acosta said she’s thankful the men were caught, but she still lives in fear.

“Emotionally, I still feel like – emotionally, I still feel very scared,” she said.

All three suspects are currently being held without bond.

Investigators suspect the men may be responsible for a series of similar burglaries across South Florida and are actively working to determine the full extent of their involvement.

Authorities urge anyone with information about these crimes or potential victims to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

