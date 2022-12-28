MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured.

According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning.

Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with a head injury.

Investigators said the other two victims suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

Officers shut down one westbound lane of Miramar Parkway while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

