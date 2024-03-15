PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for trio of crafty crooks who, detectives said, targeted an elderly man inside a restaurant in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the victim was sitting with someone at the La Granja location on Pines Boulevard when a man wearing a face mask walked in their direction, just after 11:35 a.m., March 6.

Surveillance video captures the male subject dropping cash over the divider near the victim’s table. That distraction allowed a woman to reach over the wall and grab the man’s bag.

Once they grabbed the victim’s belongings, the trio walked away.

The group of crafty crooks are seen walking away once they’ve taken the victim’s bag.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.