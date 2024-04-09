POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Pompano Beach that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy and left three others wounded.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:02 p.m. on March 25 in the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, claiming the life of John Zetrenne, 16, of North Lauderdale. Zetrenne was discovered on the sidewalk with fatal gunshot wounds.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were confronted by multiple assailants in front of a business at 1780 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., where gunfire erupted.

The other three victims sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities identified three suspects allegedly involved in the homicide: Christan Moore, 21; Devonte Lowe, 18; and Kyle Robinson, 19.

Arrest warrants were issued for Moore, Lowe, and Robinson, each facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and three counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

BSO deputies took Moore into custody on April 6, while Lowe and Robinson were arrested on April 7.

All three suspects have been booked into BSO’s Main Jail.

