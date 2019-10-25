3 arrested in murder of Coral Springs firefighter in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have arrested three men in connection to the fatal shooting of an off-duty Coral Springs firefighter, and the trio will face first-degree murder charges.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 19-year-old Torrey Holston into custody on Thursday.

Detectives said Holston was the gunman in the shooting that claimed the life of Coral Springs-Parkland Firefighter/Paramedic Christopher Randazzo.

Deputies have also arrested 20-year-old Jose Garcia Romero and 32-year-old Marco Rico in connection to the shooting.

Randazzo’s body was found at a beach resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Saturday.

Officials later ruled the death a homicide.

All three suspects will face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

Deputies have also taken two other people into custody, but they are currently not facing any charges.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.