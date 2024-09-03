LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested three teenagers in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old and injured another teen.

The shooting occurred around 8:35 p.m. on May 20 in the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Amari Dreakford, 16, was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to detectives, Dreakford and two other 16-year-olds were driven to the location by 18-year-old Clovenson Alexandre for a gun sale involving a 15-year-old boy.

Clovenson Alexandre

During the transaction, Dreakford allegedly attempted to rob the 15-year-old at gunpoint, leading to a struggle. The 15-year-old’s friend, who was nearby, shot Dreakford, according to BSO.

Detectives said that the group fled the scene after the incident.

On Aug. 26, BSO’s V.I.P.E.R. unit arrested Alexandre and the two 16-year-olds on charges of armed robbery.

The identities of the two 16-year-olds have not been released.

