DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested three suspected burglars in Davie.

According to Davie Police, the trio broke into a home near Stirling Road and Hawkes Bluff Avenue, Friday morning.

Officers were able to apprehend the subjects without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

