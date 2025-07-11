OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Oakland Park last August, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting just before noon on Aug. 24, 2024, along the 2100 block of Northwest 28th Street, where they found Ammon Watson shot in the driveway of a family home.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with BSO’s Homicide Unit and V.I.P.E.R. team identified the suspects as Morris King Jr., 19, Ta’Narine Hamilton, 18 and Khalil Elie, 22, all of Lauderhill.

Investigators said the shooter approached Watson and opened fire before fleeing on foot.

Hamilton was already in custody on unrelated charges when identified as a suspect. Elie was arrested June 16, and King Jr. was taken into custody on Thursday in Sunrise and booked into the BSO Main Jail.

All three face one count of first-degree felony murder.

