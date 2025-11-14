DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested three men in connection to a kidnapping in Davie that led to a pursuit that ended in a bailout in Pompano Beach.

According to Davie Police, 30-year-old Tracy Ross, 18-year-old Lamar Perry and 18-year-old Timothy Brown stole a man’s cellphone, kidnapped him and then kicked him out of the car in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.

A wild police pursuit followed, and investigators said it ended when the suspects and three other people bailed from a car near Northwest Third Street and Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach, then reportedly ran through the nearby park and into an apartment complex across the street.

Authorities said all six occupants were eventually taken into custody. Ross, Perry and Brown were placed under arrest for the alleged kidnapping.

