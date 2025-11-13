POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were arrested and three others remain on the loose following a police pursuit that ended in a bailout in Pompano Beach.

Davie Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the area near Interstate 95 and Atlantic Boulevard to reports of a pursuit.

Details on the circumstances behind the pursuit remains limited.

Following the pursuit, the six subjects bailed out in the area of Northwest Third Street and Sixth Avenue. Almost immediately, three of them were handcuffed.

Several people reportedly ran through the nearby park and into an apartment complex across the street.

Heavily armed officers were captured on camera surrounding the building before teams started performing sweeps inside.

It’s unclear if the other three subjects have been found.

