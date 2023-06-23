DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home was burnt to the ground after an overnight blaze affected three people in Dania Beach.

According to the Red Cross, their disaster team from the Broward County department responded to the incident on Stirling Road and aided the three adults involved, Friday.

No injuries were reported but Rd Cross volunteers provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, and additional support to those impacted by the blaze.

Anyone interested in donating to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org/donate. Volunteers can apply at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.

