LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital, including two children, after they were injured in a rollover wreck in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 48th Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 11 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, a bus and a sedan appeared to have collided at the intersection. The bus rolled over on the eastbound lanes of West Oakland Park Boulevard, whereas the sedan came to rest on the median.

First responders arrived to find a man inside the overturned bus. The sedan sustained heavy front-end damage.

Paramedics transported the driver to Florida Medical Center with minor injuries. The family of four that was riding in the sedan — two adults and two children — were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. A man and woman who were inside the sedan were transported as trauma alerts, and the two children suffered minor injuries.

Authorities also reported heavy traffic delays in the area.

BSO Lauderdale Lakes district detectives continue to investigate the crash.

