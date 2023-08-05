PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A second person has died a day after a small plane took a plunge at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, federal officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the second death in Friday’s crash during a news conference held Saturday afternoon.

According to fire rescue officials, the problems with the Cessna 172 began during takeoff, at around noon.

“We’re going to abort takeoff,” said an air traffic controller. “There was a problem with that airplane.”

It would crash just east of a runway.

“Caller advised North Perry Airport, airplane crashed in the field at the end of the runway,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

First responders pulled two of the victims from the plane and transported them to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The body of the third victim was pulled from the aircraft hours after the crash.

Investigators said one of the two victims who were transported to the hospital succumbed to their injuries.

The plane’s tail number is listed at N697FL, which, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, is registered to the Aeroflyin Corp. based in Pembroke Pines.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB.

