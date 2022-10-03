LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community rode for breat cancer awareness this weekend.

Participants on Sunday honored breast cancer survivors at the second annual Pink Up Lauderhill Community Bike Ride.

In addition to the healthy excercise and all the food and fun, attendees were also able to receive health screenings on site.

“I’m here representing her and everyone in the family, and being as a woman, at a young age, anything could happen ao any one of us,” said a participant, “so you’ve got to stay strong for them. Follow breast cancer survivors.”

Organizers said these events are important, not only to honor survivors, but also to raise awareness about the illness and hopefully save lives.

