FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County park is getting a makeover.

Officials unveiled the latest additions to Everglades Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

The recently finished second phase of the renovation project includes the addition of new and improved features to the area.

“We have new picnic areas for families to come and spend the day, new shelters, new restrooms facilities, new boat ramps, so patrons can bring their own fishing boats as well as their air boats,” said park manager Andrea Toro.

The first part of the project was completed in 2020. During this phase, workers built a two-lane bridge with a pedestrian sidewalk.

