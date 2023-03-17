FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As police continue their search for a man who could be behind a horrific case of animal abuse, another man who was also seen on surveillance video wants to clear his name.

London Reyes spoke with 7News about the matter on Friday,

“It’s turmoil at this point for me, and I have nothing to do with that situation,” he said. “I was being a good Samaritan, helping someone that was in need.”

Reyes said he wants to clear the air.

“I would never do anything that would hurt an animal,” he said.

He was seen in cellphone video that was shot Sunday night in a Fort Lauderdale parking garage.

The disturbing video showed Reyes and another man who was carrying two dead French bulldog puppies. It appeared that the dogs were locked in a hot car.

In the video, Reyes confronted the unknown man, but said many people believe he was somehow involved. Now he wants everyone to know he was only there to help.

“If they can actually continue to investigate and run those cameras back from the parking garage, you can see that I actually walked into the situation,” he said.

Police are investigating, and the man seen carrying the deceased dogs away could face criminal charges because, as the person who captured the video pointed out, this is not the right way to treat animals.

“He admitted that he left those dogs in the car with the windows up, with the engine off, and as a result, the two puppies passed away,” said the witness.

Reyes said he has two French bulldogs of his own, and that what he walked up on that day broke his heart.

“I love my dogs; they’re like kids. This is the first step before you decide you really have what it takes to become a father,” he said.

As far as the other man who was seen in the video, police said they have identified him.

The case remains under investigation.

