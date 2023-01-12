FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drink dispute brought a high profile rapper to take the stand.

Day two of testimony continued in Flo Rida’s trial against energy drink Celsius, Thursday morning.

“He held it for quite some screen time, not even just drinking, just he held it, boom,” said a witness who took the stand.

Witnesses told the jury that the rap star held up his end of the bargain promoting the energy drink by featuring it in music videos.

But Flo Rida, who’s real name is Tramar Dillard, said when sales took off, the stock options and royalties he said he was promised were never delivered.

“I did everything as far as doing my part. The parties that be, I trusted them, and they did not do their part,” said Dillard while on the stand.

Representatives for the drink company said the deal with Flo Rida had expired, and despite the endorsement deal, they said they actually lost money.

“We had to write a bunch off at the end, the product has a two year shelf life,” said John Fieldy, CEO of Celsius.

The trial is expected to continue for at least another day.

Closing arguments in this civil case are expected to start Friday.

