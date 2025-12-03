PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A second Miami man has been arrested in connection with a deadly October shooting outside a Pembroke Pines sports bar, police said.

Pembroke Pines police said Tuesday that 21-year-old Richaun Erick McKnight was taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale with help from the FBI and the Miami Police Department.

McKnight is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 19 shooting outside Rickey’s Sports Bar and Grill on Pines Boulevard.

The arrest comes just over a month after detectives identified and arrested another Miami man, 27-year-old Clayton Hicks, the day of the shooting with assistance from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

Hicks was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the bar’s parking lot around 3:45 a.m., where they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and one later died.

