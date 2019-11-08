2nd arrest made after man, woman found dead inside Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made a second arrest in the double murder case of a man and woman found dead inside their Deerfield Beach home.

Vincent Potts, 16, appeared in adult court Friday morning in connection to the reported homicide.

He was denied bond.

Police say the door to the home was open when coworkers came to check on 41-year-old Jessica Aponte who didn’t report for work in September.

They found her body on the ground next to 24-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez Sanchez.

The first arrest in the case was Juan Ayala Soto who is currently being held without bond at the Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail.

He faces two counts of first degree murder.

Police believe Soto and Sanchez were having a fight.

