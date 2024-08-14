DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Veterinarians are hoping to find new homes for a group of dogs — and one cat — that were found in disturbing conditions.

The 29 canines and feline were rescued by Broward County Animal Care after, the organization said, the animals were at a hoarding home in Pompano Beach.

The animals were surrendered by their owner, who found herself in over her head. Her dogs kept giving birth to puppies, and she didn’t want to get rid of them.

“We did discover several small dogs inside the home that were in need of care and to be removed,” said Philip Goen with Broward County Animal Care.

Goen said he saw first hand the conditions that the animals were in.

Goen said Pompano Beach Animal Control called BCAC to the home on Wednesday. Upon arrival, BCAC knew that the animals needed to be removed from the home immediately.

Thankfully, many of the animals are in healthy condition.

“The conditions vary. Most of them, overall, they are general healthy. Some of them did need some grooming, some of them did need some bathing, some of them do have some medical needs so it does span,” said Goen.

Now, under the care of Broward Animal Care, the animals will receive veterinary care, proper food and lots of love as they get ready to find a new home.

“We always say, if you see something, say something. We appreciate working with all of our partner organizations and being able to provide assistance to citizens,” said Goen, “and also, if you’re an owner and you need assistance, we are here. We want to be that resource for you. If we can provide assistance to prevent this from getting to this stage, please reach out so that we can help.”

7News cameras captured the dogs resting peacefully inside a room set up by BCAC.

Officials said the goal now is to make sure the animals are taken care of and then over the next few days, for them to be eligible for adoption. For more information about BCAC, click here.

