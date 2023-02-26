PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 28-year-old woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines has been safely located, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Arnelle Jessamy went missing from her home at around noon on Friday.

Investigators said she had been last seen driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with the Florida tag JABR25.

Sunday night, police confirmed Jessamy was found in good health.

