PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police ssaid they have located a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, James Fluellen had been last seen riding a bicycle along the 400 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fluellen stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and has a tattoo of a cross on the right side of his face. He had been last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Sunday morning, police confirmed Fluellen has been found safe.

