FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former detention officer has been arrested and accused of abuse.

Twenty-eight-year-old Torrance Gibson was charged with one count of child abuse and one for battery by strangulation.

This incident happened in December 2023 at the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, Gibson grabbed a teenager, body slammed and choked him after he refused to be searched at the detention center.

Gibson resigned before he could be terminated.

