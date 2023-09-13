DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of runners will soon gather in Deerfield Beach for the 27th Annual “Dunn’s Run,” an event aimed at benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 1, serves as the unofficial start of the running season and raises funds for at-risk children across Broward County.

Founded by the late business and community leader Jim Dunn of J.R. Dunn Jewelers, “Dunn’s Run” has generated millions of dollars for the charity through its 13 clubs in Broward County.

“What Jim Dunn did in founding this event and his support of our Clubs, and what the Dunn Family continues to do for our members is nothing short of amazing,” said co-CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Chris Gentile in a press release. “Seeing so many people come together at one place, at one time, to support our kids is humbling and makes such a difference in the lives of so many young people.”

The race has become one of the tri-county area’s largest events, attracting competitive runners, corporate teams, and families with young children.

Participants can choose from a 5-mile run, 5k run, 5k walk, or a “Kids’ Fun Run” along A1A in Deerfield Beach.

Beyond the races, attendees can expect to enjoy a day of family-friendly activities, including face painting, appearances by local sports team mascots, vendor stalls, food trucks, and more.

Jim Dunn’s legacy currently lives on through his wife, Ann Marie Dunn, and son, Sean, who are committed to expanding the event each year.

“My Dad was a man with a mission. When he set out to do something, he always wanted to make it bigger and better than ever before,” said Sean in a press release. “I know in my heart if my dad were still here today, he would be proud of this community’s support for ‘Dunn’s Run’ and everything we’ve achieved for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.”

On the event day, registration will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. near the starting line at the main parking lot, located at the intersection of Ocean Way & SE 2nd Street in Deerfield Beach.

Free parking will be accessible.

For information and early registration, click here.

