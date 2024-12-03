LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 27-year-old woman who was previously reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Clauphia Alcius had been last seen near the 5000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Tuesday afternoon, detectives said Alcius was located safe and unharmed and was reunited with her family.

