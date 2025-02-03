MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 27-year-old man has died after being shot during an argument inside a Walgreens in Miramar on Monday, according to authorities.

Miramar Police responded just before noon to the store at 2499 SW 101st Ave., at the intersection of Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

Officers found a man, identified as Anthony Souvenir, with a gunshot wound. He was transported in extremely critical condition to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Detectives said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss, two customers inside the Walgreens exchanged words, leading one of them to produce a firearm and fire several shots, striking Souvenir.

“It was a customer dispute. Basically, two customers in the store got into an argument, they exchanged words, one produced a gun and fired a couple shots hitting that other customer,” said Moss.

The suspect, identified as Jaime Taylor, 28, is believed to be in police custody and officials began questioning him right away. Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.

“We’re talking to him and trying to piece things back together. Detectives are working the entire area to find out if there are any additional witnesses,” said Moss.

Police said those who witnessed the shooting will get care due to experiencing a traumatic event.

“We’re working with that social worker to make sure people who were inside the store, pretty shaken up, to make sure they are taken care of as well,” said Moss.

Officials have confirmed that charges of Manslaughter have been filed against Taylor.

