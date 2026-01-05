HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on Hollywood Beach.

Hollywood Police said they arrested Brandon McCray on Tuesday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The suspect, 27, faces two counts of sexual battery, kidnapping, battery and battery by strangulation.

First responders found the victim’s body when they responded to a call about a possible deceased person near Cleveland Street, shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 26.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue located the body of 56-year-old Heather Asendorf wrapped in a sheet on the sand, investigators said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later identified 27-year-old Brandon McCray as a person of interest.

Police said they took McCray info custody at a residence on North 17th Court in Hollywood.

Detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other, as they continue their investigation.

