DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 27-foot boat burst into flames in Dania Beach, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Griffin Road and Old Griffin Road Ramp, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find the vessel fully engulfed in flames.

7News viewers captured video of the smoke, which could be seen from miles away.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

Officials said no one was onboard.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.