WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Salute to Leadership Gala continues its moving mission to end homelessness in Broward County.

This year’s Gala in the Glades, held Saturday night at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch in Weston, brought community leaders together for an evening of impact, featuring a cocktail reception, silent auction and a special awards presentation.

7’s investigative reporter Heather Walker brought her energy and experience as the event’s emcee. This was the 26th annual Salute to Leadership Gala.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.