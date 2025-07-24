WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old man and father of two children has died after his body was found inside a submerged car in West Broward.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a vehicle in the water near the 18000 block of Krome Avenue in unincorporated Broward County. Upon arrival, deputies located a Chevy Tahoe submerged in the canal.

Multiple specialized units, including BSO’s Dive Team, Missing Persons Unit, Marine Patrol and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit, were called in to assist in the search and recovery operation.

A body was located in the vehicle early Thursday. Friends identified him as Ramiro Gomez.

Friends who spoke to 7News said Gomez was likely going to fish when he lost control of his car.

“It was probably an accident, probably running a little bit fast and he lost control of the car,” said Teresa Rojo.

Rojo said he leaves behind two young children in Mexico.

“No more support and he has a wife. He was a very good guy, hard working man and he was just making money for his family, future and better life and it’s so sad,” she said.

The car has since been retrieved from the canal.

His family and friends have created a GoFundMe to raise money to send his body back to Mexico.

