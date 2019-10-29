$25K reward for information on Deerfield Beach armed robbery of mail carrier

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of two subjects who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in Deerfield Beach.

The armed robbery occurred at the 4200 block of Northeast First Terrace, at around 11:10 a.m., Saturday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service describes one of the subjects as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing dark clothing, white gloves and a hoodie sweater that covered his entire head and part of his face at the time of the robbery.

The subjects fled the scene in a newer model Chevrolet Camaro that’s dark blue and had a barcode sticker on the rear passenger side window. They describe the vehicle’s license plate as orange or gold, which may signify that the subjects are possibly from out of state.

If you have any information regarding the armed robbery, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

You may also send an anonymous tip to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

