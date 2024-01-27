PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 25-year-old woman hours after she was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Delores Eloise Bowe had been last seen in the area of Northwest 104th Avenue and Eighth Street, at around 4:45 p.m., Saturday.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown outfit with a black collar and black, white and light blue stripes.

Just after 8 p.m., police confirmed Bowe was found safe.

