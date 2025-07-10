POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a fatal shooting inside a Pompano Beach smoke shop appeared in bond court.

Claurry Paul, 25, was caught and cuffed on Monday in Atlanta before he was extradited to Broward County to face charges.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Paul approached the counter of a smoke shop, located off Sample Road and Northeast 12th Terrace, back in March and opened fire on the store clerk, killing him, before taking off.

The victim, 27-year-old Sayf Abdelaziz, was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies arrived.

Paul has been charged with murder.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.