MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen firefighters raced to put out fierce flames after a home in Margate caught fire.

Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1300 block of Northwest 58th Street, Wednesday night

Neighbors across the street recorded and sent videos to 7News of flames and gusts of black smoke coming from the burning residence.

Firefighters got to work right away.

Off camera, 7News spoke to the homeowner. He said he alerted his family before they all escaped the home, with pets included.

“On arrival, we did find everybody evacuated the house, but the back porch, the backside of the house was totally engulfed in the fire. Our firefighters were able to fully extinguish it, and do a search and we are currently investigating the fire,” said Margate Fire Rescue Chief Roberto Lorenzo. “There were no injures on scene. The community, the residents are safe along with our firefighters.

Twenty-five firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

7News was told the fire may have started in the back of the house. However, the cause is still unknown.

