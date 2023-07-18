HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunbeam Properties & Development and Miramar Park of Commerce sponsored the “Hangin’ with 5-0” summer camp where Miramar Police joined together for a beach cleanup in Hollywood North Park Beach.

The summer camp was free for students ages 9-14 where, 25 campers were selected to participate by their school’s resource officer and guidance counselors, Tuesday.

“The ocean is full of trash and garbage, and then animals choke on it,” said Betsy Petit, a camper. “Like sea turtles, they think it’s like, plastic bags, they think it’s like jellyfish or something, so they start eating it, and then they like, choke on it and die.”

“Sunbeam got involved with the Hangin’ with 5-0 program about 14 years ago, the program was in need of funding, and Sunbeam stepped up to the plate to make sure that the funding was in place to keep the program going,” said Ryan Goggins, Vice President for Sunbeam Properties & Development.

The camp aimed to bridge the gap between police and local youth during a summer of fun activities and outings.

A joint community initiative between the Miramar Police Athletic League and the City of Miramar, “Hangin’ with 5-0” celebrated 20 years of serving students.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.