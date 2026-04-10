FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a rollover accident outside a house faced a judge.

Twenty-Four-year-old Thomas Jamaine Roberson appeared in court Friday.

He’s faced with 20 charges, some of which have no bond.

Police said he was wanted on a felony in Sunrise and was spotted in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

During the pursuit, he allegedly lost control and hit an SUV which caused both to flip and end up on a lawn outside a home off of Northwest 8th Avenue and 11th Street.

Three people who were inside the SUV were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

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