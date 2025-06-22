FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 200 pets were given a shot at a “fur-ever: home, thanks to some dedicated organizations.

A total of 239 cats and 17 dogs were loaded onto a plane in Fort Lauderdale, just before sunrise on Saturday.

The four-legged travelers headed to shelters in New Hampshire and New York, where space and families are waiting.

The rescue was led by Saving Sage, with help from Wings of Rescue.

Organizers said many of these animals had run out of options in South Florida.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.