MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 21-year-old man who was reported missing from Margate and has not been heard from for nearly a week.

According to Margate Police, Ryan Sousa De Melo was last seen leaving a home along the 4700 block of South Hemingway Circle, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sousa De Melo stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has short curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and red Christmas sweater, black pants and black Crocs.

Detectives said Sousa De Melo meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.