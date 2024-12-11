FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 21-year-old man who was armed with a gun died after being shot by a police officer in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene at 305 SW 25th Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police closed off several areas. SWAT teams were also at the scene.

According to police, they were responding to a call about a man having a mental health crisis.

Once officers arrived at the home, the man came out armed with a gun, which prompted the officer to fire their weapon.

The man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed from his injuries.

Their identity has not been disclosed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

