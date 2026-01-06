MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they’ve arrested a young woman who took part in an armed assault at a Miramar home that ended with theft of a French bulldog.

Investigators arrested Juliana Serna on Monday. The 21-year-old is accused of armed home invasion, robbery and drug possession.

Miramar Police said the suspect was with two others when the group broke into the home and pistol-whipped the victim, Monday morning.

Investigators said the victim was able to escape, but his dog was taken. The French bulldog was later found safe.

As of Tuesday morning, the other two perpetrators involved remain on the run.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

