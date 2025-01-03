HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a special year for the city of Hollywood, Thursday night marked the first of many events scheduled throughout 2025 for their centennial celebration.

At the kickoff event, the city unveiled the logo for its 100th birthday.

Hollywood was founded by Joseph Young back in 1925 and began with just one square mile of farmland.

Since then, it’s grown to be Broward’s third largest municipality with nearly 154,000 residents.

City officials said everyone is welcome to the events they have planned through the rest of the year.

To see a list of the scheduled events, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.