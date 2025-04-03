FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale’s largest office party had corporate workers pounding the pavement.

The 2025 Lexus Corporate Run kicked off at Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd St., Wednesday evening.

The event promotes a fit, healthy lifestyle for people in all aspects of corporate life.

Road closures began Tuesday and remained in place until the race wrapped up at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

More than 4,000 participants representing 181 companies took part in the event.

