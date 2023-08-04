WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The hunt is on for an invasive species in the Florida Everglades.

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge is now underway through Aug. 13.

This conservation effort allows participants the opportunity to help protect the Everglades and the animals that live there from the invasive Burmese python and get paid for their catches.

The snakes have been known to prey on state wildlife like marsh rabbits, deer and even alligators.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.