2020 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show to go on as planned, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s on with the show in Fort Lauderdale after county and city officials said a highly anticipated event for boat lovers will be allowed to go on as planned.

Officials on Thursday announced they have given the green light for the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year.

Event organizers said health and safety will be top priority with several measures put in place, such as hygiene stations and social distancing.

The five-day outdoor event runs from Oct. 28 through November 1.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.